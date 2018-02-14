"Leach Botanical Garden is East Portland's little gem. It's 16 tranquil acres along Johnson Creek—home to over 1,000 species of plants. It was donated to the city by pharmacist John Leach and botanist Lilla Leach, who wrote the gift of their prized garden to the city in their will. This secret public garden has big plans for the future, including a pollinator garden and an aerial tree walk. Historically, East Portland had a deficit of parks, trails, and natural areas. That's changing. Since 2014, we've invested over $55 million in parks east of 82nd Avenue. Let's toast the Leaches and all the volunteers and donors who are transforming Leach Botanical Garden into an accessible, world-class destination in East Portland."