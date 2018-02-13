"What we do could be applied to multiple industries, and quite honestly should be—from the perspective of how we go about structuring the academy and how the kids learn and how we work with companies," he says. "There's just a massive disconnection between education and corporate America. If schools were held accountable with what they taught students in conjunction with the ratio of them getting employed, we'd probably have a lot of schools close. But you will see education is going to close, because kids are getting disenchanted with being there four and five and six years, leaving with a mortgage and with no opportunity for employment." MARTIN CIZMAR.