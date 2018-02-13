17. Because the nation's best airport keeps getting even better…
At a time of great civic angst, the one thing Portland can agree on is the airport.
Sure, it pulled out the beloved carpet in 2015. But since then, Portland International Airport has gradually transformed into a diorama of the city itself. It's got a Powell's and a Pendleton store. It's got doughnuts from Blue Star, and Country Cat serves its famous skillet-fried chicken. There's even an offshoot of the Hollywood Theatre, screening locally made short films.
The more the airport adds, the more it looks like a neighborhood you'd consider moving into. Last year saw the addition of craft boutique and record label Tender Loving Empire. In the coming months, PDX will add Deschutes to a bar scene that already includes Laurelwood and Henry's Tavern. Providence is also about to open an express care facility onsite, where you can purchase over-the-counter medication and send out prescriptions for pickup.
It's the little things, too—like the overhead heaters in the rideshare waiting area, which are much appreciated when you step off the plane from balmy Southern California into an icy Portland night.
Most airports make you yearn for the sweet relief of a cramped international flight. Ours makes you wonder why you'd want to leave at all. MATTHEW SINGER.
18. Because we're home to the world's first sneaker design school…
D'Wayne Edwards wanted to go to school for sneaker design. But in the late 80s, that wasn't an option—even in Los Angeles.
"I grew up in Inglewood, Calif., and it's a garment town. So there were tons of apparel design schools there, but nothing for footwear," he says. "This was pre-Google, so I couldn't just jump online and look stuff up, so it was really the phone book and word of mouth. But I looked into things, and there wasn't anything available. There was no path for me to go to college to study specifically for footwear."
But Edwards never forgot about that path that wasn't available to him. So in 2010, he started his own school, Pensole, in Old Town. It's still the only sneaker design school in the country. His philosophy is to rebuild education to suit everyone so that his students graduate with the knowledge their employers need. To that end, Pensole partnerships range from Parsons to MIT to Foot Locker to Adidas.
The thing Edwards is most excited about isn't just the shoe design school, it's the design of the shoe design school—which is closely modeled on trade schools to better prepare his artistic students for the trade they want.
"What we do could be applied to multiple industries, and quite honestly should be—from the perspective of how we go about structuring the academy and how the kids learn and how we work with companies," he says. "There's just a massive disconnection between education and corporate America. If schools were held accountable with what they taught students in conjunction with the ratio of them getting employed, we'd probably have a lot of schools close. But you will see education is going to close, because kids are getting disenchanted with being there four and five and six years, leaving with a mortgage and with no opportunity for employment." MARTIN CIZMAR.
19. …and the world's first dog tap room…
There is nothing better or more American than beer and dogs. Fido’s, at 7700 SW Dartmouth St. in Tigard, is the first place in the world where you can watch dog videos, drink salted caramel stout from one of 40 craft taps and play with six adoptable puppies that aren’t yours. You’re welcome. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
