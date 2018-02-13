"Probably the most important Portland experience for me is walking over the Broadway Bridge and going to see my Blazers. That, to me, is an incredible thing—that I can walk to the game. I just love the atmosphere of Rip City, and I love the team right now. In a way, they're better than they've been the last few years. They've been in the top 8 for the whole year pretty much. There were some hiccups, but the motivation of the team seems really in place. Every player is playing with a lot of heart, and that's really all you can ask for. And Damian [Lillard]'s commitment to Portland and his love for Portland is so infectious and beautiful. I'm just really into the Blazers." —k.d. lang