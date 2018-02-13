13. Because we're the world capital of canned wine…
Fourteen years after Sofia Coppola started selling white wine in pink cans, canned wine is finally the next big thing in America. The United States drank $28 million worth last year, nearly twice what it did in 2016.
As it turns out, we pretty much own that shit.
Portland brands Underwood and Portland Sangria account for more than one-third of the canned wine sold in the country, and that's before former Stumptown VP Matt Lounsbury and local wine business guy Ron Penner-Ash started filing their Free Public wine into every schmancy grocery store in Portland.
And in taste tests across the country, our wine keeps winning. Food and Wine called Portland Sangria one of the best canned cocktails in the country. When California wine bar owners tasted canned grapes for Bloomberg, Underwood was rated the best canned rosé, sparkling wine and red in the nation.
"If I were at a concert at the Greek Theater," said '90s power-pop singer-turned-wine guy David Gibbs, who praised Underwood red wine's "Twizzler-esque" flavor, "I would buy a can of this and be very happy." MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
14. Because Portland is a hotbed of small bookstores…
"I'm a writer, which is a fancy way of saying I have no social life. When I do venture outside, more often than not it's to go to a bookstore. Everyone knows about Powell's, but this city offers so much more. Broadway Books is, by virtue of the people who run it, one of the finest small bookshops in the country. There's the delicious chaos of Longfellow's, a serendipity engine where you won't find what you're looking for but will leave with a dozen other books anyway. There's Title Wave, a place where you can stock up on a year's worth of used books for the price of a single new hardcover. There's the connoisseur-ish, old-school vibe at Mother Foucault's. There's In Other Words, a world-class bookshop and community center that does a lot of important civic work in a town that sorely needs it. There's Street Books, a bicycle-powered mobile library that is one of the single best ideas I've seen in this town. In a country where so many neighborhoods are effectively storytelling deserts, Portland punches above its weight."
—Omar El Akkad, former Globe and Mail reporter and author of the 2017 novel American War
15. Because unlike any other city, we have a niche comedy fest for…
…black comedians. (NW Black Comedy Festival)
…queer comedians. (Portland Queer Comedy Festival)
…women comedians. (All Jane Comedy Festival).
…sketch comedy. (Portland Sketch Fest)
…improv. (Stumptown Improv Festival)
…and podcasts. (Portland Podcast Festival)
16. Because our developers are privatizing socialism…
Kevin Cavenaugh, the developer who completed the brightly colored Fair-Haired Dumbbell last year at the east end of the Burnside Bridge, is not just making Portland's skyline a stylistically interesting place. He's also trying to save our soul.
In a development that will break ground this year, he's tackled the thorniest problem the city faces—without government handouts to help him. He'll build housing for the homeless and subsidize it with market-rate rents.
The twin two-story buildings on Southeast Gladstone Street are called Jolene's First Cousin. They'll contain 11 rooms for formerly homeless people. Also in the buildings? Two market-rate lofts and three small commercial spaces, all on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
He wants to replicate this Creston-Kenilworth project with a "second cousin," a third, a fourth and so on, all across Portland.
"I want to be building Jolene's 20th Cousin in 2020," says Cavenaugh. "Right now, I'm proud of an idea. I want to be proud of an actual thing."
Cavenaugh also has a project in the design phase to provide subsidized housing for social workers trying to solve the homelessness crisis. At the Atomic Orchard Experiment, on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, 11 of the 55 one-bedroom lofts will rent for $582 a month. People with a master's in social work and whose job is related to homelessness will have first priority.
"It's about good-citizen housing," Cavenaugh says. "What they do makes Portland a better city. And I want to honor that. I don't want to live in a city that doesn't have first responders and teachers and social workers within its bounds." RACHEL MONAHAN.
