28. Because our Humane Society rescues pets from all over the country…
Last weekend, 110 homeless dogs and a cat were flown five hours from Oklahoma. They were coming to Portland, where pets find homes. The Northeast Portland branch of the Oregon Humane Society—now celebrating its 150th anniversary—adopts out pretty much all pets that land there, with no risk they'll be put to sleep after a set time. We adopt so many pets we're a net importer, bringing in more than 7,000 pets from shelters all over the country. And those are adopted, too.
"On average, dogs and cats are adopted in under a week," says OHS spokeswoman Laura Klink. "Guinea pigs, gerbils, bunnies, rats—we've got great adoption rates."
MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
29. Because winter this year is a pussycat…
“Before I moved to Portland, everyone warned me about the weather. They told me to get a raincoat and a good umbrella and prepare to get soaked. Right
now, what I love about Portland is our unusually sunny winter weather. It’s been beautiful. I seems like the city listened to me when I asked for sun. Rain or shine, though, I love Portland’s progressive spirit, and I see that every day reflected in the students, faculty and staff here at PSU.” —Rahmat Shoureshi, mechanical engineer and new president of Portland State University
30. Because no one mourns closures like we do…
Say what you want about trend-hopping Portland: We respect our dead.
We will publicly mourn bars we haven't even been to and exhume Santa displays fromn stores we no longer want to shop in.
When Greek diner the Overlook announced it would sell to developers, diners who hadn't visited in a decade flooded in to sit shiva at its lunch counter. When beloved but obscure dive bar Penguin Pub closed in Westmoreland, a former WW editor declared it the end of the city: "We are destroying everything that makes Portland so Portland," wrote Byron Beck on social media (#notmycity).
But this year, nothing struck us more than the arches.
News of the restaurant's impending demise became WW's most-read story online for two weeks. On a Save Powell McDonald's page, Portlanders called for a boycott of all McDonald's if this one went down.
"Few Golden Arches McDonald's still exist. Losing it will not only be a loss for Portland, but for the entire nation," wrote an Oregonian reader in a letter.
In a city changing so fast it can be difficult to recognize a street from one year to the next, almost anything can become hallowed ground. Our love for our own collective memory is outsized, perhaps even embarrassing. But it's also how our city maintains its character. For every Overlook there is a Sandy Hut or Clyde's Prime Rib, preserved in amber light.
The McDonald's on Powell still has a week left intact. Who knows what its afterlife will be? MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
