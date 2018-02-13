10. Because you can soon stream local music at the library…
Before Spotify, there was the public library.
In the pre-digital era, music fans could build a collection with a library card and a CD burner. The Multnomah County Library will soon make it even easier—and put a spotlight on local music.
This spring, the library is launching the Library Music Project, a streaming platform featuring music exclusively by Portland artists.
Based on similar projects in Seattle and Nashville, the website's collection will be made up entirely of new music submitted to the library and selected by a curated listening panel. The first round of submissions opens Feb. 14.
The goal is to open with 50 albums and expand to 100 within the year, says Javier Gutierrez, the library's director of collections. And you won't even need a library card.
"It's re-envisioning what people think the library is," says Gutierrez. "People think it's a building with books, but really it's everywhere." MATTHEW SINGER.
11. Because Oregon just became the first state to defelonize hard drugs…
Last June, Oregon's police chief and sheriff associations wrote an extraordinary letter to a state senator.
The idea they proposed was in many ways obvious. It was also unprecedented. They wanted Oregon to stop throwing people in prison for possessing small amounts of coke, heroin, oxy, Ecstasy, LSD or meth.
"Too often, individuals with addiction issues find their way to the doorstep of the criminal justice system," the letter read. "Unfortunately, felony convictions in these cases also include unintended and collateral consequences, including barriers to housing and employment and a disparate impact on minority communities."
Before this June, Oregon was prepared to punish a single rail of coke with five years in prison—a law that would imprison half the musicians, line cooks and software execs in town if it were evenly enforced. Which, of course, it wasn't.
With the full-throated support of law enforcement, House Bill 2355 passed in July 2017—and with it put an end to seven decades of a failed and punitive drug war in Oregon that seemed determined to treat a public health issue as a criminal one.
These drugs aren't truly decriminalized; they're still listed as class-A misdemeanors, same as a DUII or weapons charge. But Oregon has come further than any state in the country in doing away with the toxic paranoia that would theoretically ruin a teenager's life for crunching Molly at a rave. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
12. Because East Portland is getting an aerial tree walk…
"Leach Botanical Garden is East Portland's little gem. It's 16 tranquil acres along Johnson Creek—home to over 1,000 species of plants. It was donated to the city by pharmacist John Leach and botanist Lilla Leach, who wrote the gift of their prized garden to the city in their will. This secret public garden has big plans for the future, including a pollinator garden and an aerial tree walk. Historically, East Portland had a deficit of parks, trails, and natural areas. That's changing. Since 2014, we've invested over $55 million in parks east of 82nd Avenue. Let's toast the Leaches and all the volunteers and donors who are transforming Leach Botanical Garden into an accessible, world-class destination in East Portland."
—City Commissioner Nick Fish
Comments