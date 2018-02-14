“Before I moved to Portland, everyone warned me about the weather. They told me to get a raincoat and a good umbrella and prepare to get soaked. Right now, what I love about Portland is our unusually sunny winter weather. It’s been beautiful. I seems like the city listened to me when I asked for sun. Rain or shine, though, I love Portland’s progressive spirit, and I see that every day reflected in the students, faculty and staff here at PSU.”