2. Because TriMet could soon stop charging life-ruining fines…
For years, it's been the most disproportionate punishment in Portland. Hop on a MAX train without a $2.50 ticket and TriMet will levy a $175 fine on the first offense.
On Dec. 17, TriMet proposed changes to its policy on fare evasion. Starting as early as July 1, a new fee structure would charge first-time offenders $75 or four hours of community service. Another proposal would waive citations for low-income, elderly and disabled riders, as long as they load a fare card with at least $10.
Why the change? The Oregon Legislature passed a law last spring that allows the transit agency to deal with fare-evasion cases without sending people to court. It's part of a national movement to stop criminalizing poverty.
Maria Hernandez of OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, who helped craft the reform, says credit should go to TriMet riders.
"TriMet felt the pressure to agree," she says, "and joined our effort to reduce fines and penalties and address the true root cause of fare evasion: economic instability."
TriMet's board of directors could approve this common-sense reform Feb. 28. ELISE HERRON.
3. Because you can now smoke cannabis while listening to live classical music…
…or doing yoga. (The Make & Mary)
…or twerking. (Mary Jane Fonda)
…or painting. (The Make & Mary)
…or watching a burlesque show. (NW Cannabis Club)
…or networking. (Tokeativity workshops)
…or getting your tarot read. (Tokeativity socials)
…or modeling. (Ladies of Paradise)
…or eating gourmet food. (Arcane Revelry)
…or sewing. (The Make & Mary)
…or taking a bus tour of the Columbia Gorge and Multnomah Falls. (High Five Bus tours)
…or playing golf. (Fore Twenty Golf Tournament)
4. Because there are jobs now…
So few people in the Portland area are officially out of work that we've returned to a statistic not seen since the first term of the Bill Clinton presidency—an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.
We haven't seen the number that low since 1995.
Since 2007, the metro area has ranked in the top 5 of the country's 100 largest cities for its increase in high-paying jobs.
The category for doctors, lawyers, accountants, managers and any other professions for which the average pay is at least $60,000 a year has expanded more rapidly than low- or moderate-paying employment, with low-income jobs also increasing. (As elsewhere in the country, it's jobs in the middle that are disappearing.)
But this is still a pleasant reversal from the job crunch after the recession, when Portland got its stereotype as a home to jobless college grads.
"Wages are rising," says Josh Lehner, a state economist, "unemployment is falling, poverty is falling." RACHEL MONAHAN.
