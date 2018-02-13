23. Because we are still No. 1 in semifactual superlatives…
• No. 1 Best Airport in America (Travel and Leisure, July 2017)
• No. 1 Best Burger in America, at Stanich's (Thrillist, May 2017)
• No. 1 Best Restroom in America, According to a Restroom Cleaning Company, at Off the Waffle (Cintas, September 2017)
• No. 1 City to Celebrate National Wine Day (Infogroup, May 2017)
• No. 1 Best Coffee City in the U.S. (Condé Nast Traveler, January 2018)
• No. 1 City for Business and Careers (Forbes, October 2017)
• No. 5 Best City for Hippies (real estate blog Estately, July 2017)
• No. 1 Best City to Get Your Freak On (The Great Love Debate, November 2017)
• No. 1 Best City in the Country to Get Responses on Dating Websites (OkCupid, August 2017)
• No. 2 Worst Large City for Football (WalletHub.com, February 2018)
• No. 4 City Where Self-Driving Cars Make the Most Sense (Fortune, March 2017)
• No. 1 Best City for Vegans in the World (CNN Travel, April 2017)
• No. 2 Best Lesbian City in America (LiveAbout, February 2017)
• No. 1 Whitest and Arguably Most Racist City In America (Huffington Post, June 2017)
• No. 1 Most Politically Violent City in America (Politico, June 2017)
• No. 1 Most Livable City in America, According to Rich British People (Monocle, June 2017)
• No. 1 Safest Place to Avoid Natural Disasters (Sperling's BestPlaces, October 2017)
• No. 1 Coolest City in America (MSN Travel, July 2017)
• No. 1 City Where Outsiders Want to Move In, and Residents Plan to Stay (Zillow, April 2017)
• No. 1 City for Semifactual Superlatives (Willamette Week, February 2018)
24. Because we make biking so accessible…
"I've heard it said that the perfect speed to take in a city is on a bike, and I agree. That's why one of my favorite things about Portland is Sunday Parkways. My husband and I biked Sunday Parkways before we had children. Then we put our kids in bike seats and trailers to ride. And now they ride on their own. It's an event for people of all ages. I particularly love the Sunday Parkways in East Portland. It's a way to highlight the part of the city where I live and that a lot of people may not normally get to see. And the city does a great job of showcasing new investments. I remember when the city opened Harper's Playground in Arbor Lodge, a wonderful playground accessible to all children. The city's other Summer Free-for-All events, like outdoor movies in multiple languages like Russian and Spanish, the concerts that feature music as varied as Pacific Islander, African and all kinds of Latin American music, are a great way to get to know different parts of the city and different cultures within Portland." —Jessica Vega Pederson, Multnomah County commissioner
