20. Because weed prices are falling from cheap to damn near free, and we haven't yet found the bottom…
If you live in Portland and enjoy weed, you're in luck: We're currently experiencing a massive statewide cannabis surplus. Prices are falling, and there's no bottom in sight.
It's estimated that Oregon now produces three times more cannabis than its regulated adult-use market consumes in a given year. And the bubble only inflates as more and more speculative cash goes online. Presently, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued 912 producer licenses, while an additional 1,107 await approval.
This means more grow operations will be launching amid an already flooded market—one best characterized by desperate and yet-to-profit farms competing with other desperate and yet-to-profit farms, and by growers slashing wholesale rates to the bone and sacrificing margins to meet bare operational costs.
According to a recent report in Marijuana Business Daily, wholesale prices for raw, extract materials—post-harvest trim, B-grade buds and other lesser-quality flowers, the kind of stuff that's commonly used to make the concentrates that fill inexpensive, disposable vape cartridges—have fallen to as low as $50 a pound.
This means that not only will flower prices bottom out in the coming months and years, but we'll probably see dramatic price reductions on concentrates and edibles as the oversupply is transmuted into more shelf-stable products.
To be clear, though, we're not applauding the current state of the industry—a lot of people stand to lose a lot of money—but one person's flaming investment is another person's smoke, smoke that consumers will be enjoying for unprecedented low prices until the market levels out.
And as state lawmakers grapple with how to best address the oversupply—reducing canopy sizes, capping the number of producer licenses the OLCC may award, establishing regulatory mechanisms for interstate cannabis trade, etc.—there's no telling when that leveling out might happen. MATT STANGEL.
21. Because our local mini-mart chain makes Snickers give you free candy bars…
Approach the register at any of the 109 Plaid Pantry stores across Portland, and it's like a tag sale at the Willy Wonka factory. Ghirardelli chocolates are three for a dollar, while "organic energy bars" might go for only a quarter. Meat sticks come in two-packs for a buck, and for a shiny 50-cent piece you can discover experimental flavors of Combos and Kettle Chips you're very sure should not exist.
The deals aren't overstock, and the candy is not out of date: It turns out Plaid puts its entire marketing budget into subsidizing impossibly good deals on weirdball junk food.
"We do no billboards, no radio ads, no television ads," says CEO Jonathan Polonsky. "Vendors have marketing money for stores. Snickers will have X amount of dollars, and they'll say, 'You're gonna partner with us. Can we pay for a radio spot?' We say no. We'd rather get it in markdown money."
In other cases, candy companies like Nestlé might have new types of candy they want to try out on an unsuspecting public: like maybe Twix eggs months before Easter. In they go to the Plaid bargain bin at 50 cents a king-size bar.
The deals come in at the first of every month, and the best deals are often gone fast to die-hard Plaid Pantry bargain hunters. "They call us up on the first of the month asking what deals there are," says Polonsky, "Last month, we gave away 10,000 free Snickers bars. We used coupons. They lasted three hours." MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
22. Because this is the view from the MAX Orange Line…
And behind one of the most striking and beautiful paintings in the city—a festively bright 70-foot-tall geisha by Irish street artist Fin DAC, with live plants growing as her hair—we will soon have a rum-happy Cuban bar by Ricky Gomez, named the U.S. Best Bartender of the Year in the world's largest cocktail competition in 2012. At Palomar, opening by the beginning of March at 959 SE Division St., Gomez hopes to evince the "crumbling paradise" of his heritage with black and white encaustic tile, Cuban street food and a whole hell of a lot of cocktails. The building's mural honors, in part, the bar. The bird perched on the woman's shoulder is a Cuban trogon, the national bird of Cuba. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.
