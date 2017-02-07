You can also catch up on Oscar-nominated films not up for Best Picture at Fox Tower and Living Room, which is also showing The Salesman, the already-beloved Best Foreign Language Film nominee. And if you really want to be an Oscar completist, you can rent out-of-theaters contenders like The Lobster and Hail, Caesar! from Clinton Street Video or Movie Madness. And that's if you missed Lobster when it was at Cinema 21 or the Hollywood, and Caesar when it played at multiple Portland theaters last year.