Now, finally, Portland is getting a long-term display of Rothko's works. In October, the Portland Art Museum announced a major expansion in collaboration with the artist's children, who will loan a rotation of his works to the museum over a 20-year period. The facility is called the Rothko Pavilion, and construction will begin in 2018 and be completed by early 2021. The pavilion is a striking glass atrium that will connect the museum's two freestanding buildings. Along with a rotating display of Rothkos, it will also house new gallery spaces and a rooftop sculpture garden.