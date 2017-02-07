And true to most Portland repurposing jobs, the vibe is being kept distinctly retro. Several old synths line shelves, and a gauzy photo of a woman in a wedding dress hangs over the entrance. One might guess it's Lea Wikman, an advocate for the poor who was once the building's namesake. In truth, it's Allen's mom. She died when he was 2 years old, but left him with a hefty trust fund, which he used to help set up the studio.