Seven years ago, Willamette Week declared Portland "the center of the pinball galaxy." In the time since then, our obsession has only grown—more than doubled, in fact. According to PinballMap.com, Portland is home to 756 total machines in 322 different venues, up from 343 machines in 2010. That's more than any other city in the country, including New York, Los Angeles and even Chicago, the home of Stern, the last pinball manufacturer remaining in America