Certainly, we have plenty of music. Relapse Records, the comparatively huge label responsible for bringing almost-mainstream bands like Mastodon and Neurosis into the limelight, set up a second headquarters in Portland in 2009. Going deeper into the crypt, small labels like Fallen Empire Records and Vrasubatlat garner attention from tastemakers such as the BrooklynVegan-owned Invisible Oranges blog, not to mention outlets like Stereogum and Pitchfork. New record store/label Devout Rcrds is easily one of the best extreme music shops in the country, carrying vinyl, cassettes and CDs you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else in North America.