I went outside to greet the pizza guy before he could ring the doorbell, get the dog barking and start the baby crying. It was 3:30 am, and he was headed to the wrong house.
"Hey, over here!"
"No, man, I think it's this one."
"You Hammy's?"
"No, dude, Lonesome's."
There are precious few cities where you can get a really good pizza delivered after last call, let alone have two pizza delivery drivers circling the same block at that time. Between Lonesome's, Hammy's and Sizzle Pie, Portland has three pizzerias as good as the best delivery pies in most cities.
And if it's a little earlier, some of the best sandwiches in the whole damned city come from Devil's Dill until 2:30 am.
We're not talking about Caviar or UberEats, who might cancel your order because no one wants to pick it up and you get slammed with six weird fees, including $1 for sporkage. We're talking about real, classic delivery of really good pizza at totally obnoxious hours.
A small thing? Sure, but a thing to love nonetheless.
