We all know the downsides of Portland's changing demographics and economy—an influx of wealth and population has disrupted our housing market and wrought huge cultural changes in a little city that was used to being more like a big town.
But consider this: We're rich!
That's right, rich! The gross domestic product of the Portland-Vancouver metropolitan area grew faster than in any other region anywhere in the country since 2008, according to analysis by the real estate company HFF. That calculation of all the goods and services our region produces is a positive sign, as we have a booming tech industry and influx of residents.
It's also a measure of how our economy can go to extremes. When the U.S. economy is good, Portland's is very, very good, and when the country is bad, Portland can be horrid.
The unemployment rate hit record lows last year, and continued to fall, to just 4 percent as of this month.
The best news at the moment may be that as the rich get richer, the poor are, on a macro level, benefiting as well.
According to U.S. Census numbers released in December, the poverty rate for the Portland metro region fell by 2 percentage points between 2014 and 2015. That means 31,000 fewer people were living in poverty.
"From here to the next recession, we're expecting to see these good trends to continue," says state economist Joshua Lehner.
The next recession, you say? Your move, Mr. Trump.
