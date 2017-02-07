No. 1 Most Vegan-Friendly City in the U.S.A.
Paul McCartney and PETA, April 2016
No. 1 State With the Most Diesel Volkswagens per 1,000 Registered Vehicles
The New York Times, Sept. 2015
No. 6 Most Innovative State
Bloomberg,, December 2016
No. 1 Most Gentrified City in America
Governing magazine,, February 2015
No. 1 Whitest City in America
The Atlantic, July 2016
No. 1 Most Racist City in America
No. 1 State for Googling "How to Hack Wi-Fi"
Estately, , October 2016
No. 1 State for Googling "Punching Nazis"
Estately, February 2017
No. 8 Best City for a Gay-Friendly Retirement
SeniorAdvice.com, October 2016
No. 3 Most Caffeinated City
Redfin, September 2016
No. 5 Coziest City in the U.S.
Honeywell, January 2017
No. 181 Safest Driving City in America
Allstate, June 2016
No. 9 Irrationally Angry City in America
Thrillist, May 2016
No. 1 Kinkiest City in America
Kink University, January 2015
No. 1 City in Semi-Factual Superlatives
Willamette Week, February 2017
1. Portland Is Telling Donald Trump That He Won't Get Away With This
2. We're Rich! Portland Has The Nation's Fastest Growing GDP
3. Here's How Far Portlanders Have Ridden in the First Six Months of BikeTown
4. We're Very Happy That Portland Bartenders Can Finally Drink on The Job.
5. When the Snow Hit, Portlanders Saved Lives By Volunteering at Homeless Shelters
6. At Long Last, Portland Has The Kinky Coffee Shop It's Needed
7. A Selected List of All Portland's Recent Number 1 Rankings
8. Move Over PCT: You'll Soon Be Able to Mountain Bike From Washington to California
9. Oregon Has The Nation's Cheapest Weed. Thank God.
10. This is the Best Ski Season Mount Hood Has Had Since Obama Was a Senator
11. Nobody Snowdays Harder Than Portland
12. Portland Finally Has Architecture Worth Arguing About
13. Check Out This Crazy New Recording Studio in a Former Library in Deep Southeast
14. Weed Delivery Will Begin in Portland Any Day Now
15. In Portland, You Never, Ever Need To Call Domino's
16. Portland Is Home to the Most Liberal College in America. No, Not That One.
17. There's A Forgotten Wonder In Oregon City. It'll Soon Be Revealed
18. Portland's Blazers Bootleg T-Shirts Are Lit
19. Portland is Metal AF
20. ILOVEMAKONNEN Moved To Portland. No, For Real
21. Sorry, Donald, We Won't Help You Deport Our Neighbors.
22. Portland Now Has a Patriarchy-Free Social Club and Workspace
23. Oregon is the New Truffle King of the World
24. Check Out These Photos of the Winter Light Festival
25. In Portland, You Can See Every Movie Nominated For an Oscar in the Theater
26. Portland Art Museum is Tapping into the Legacy of Arguably Oregon's Greatest Artist
27. Yes, Portland Has More Pinball Machines Than New York and Los Angeles
28. Portland Has Vegan Everything. A Selected List.
29. In Portland, Dive Bars Never Really Die
