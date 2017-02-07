In nine months, a woman can birth a baby.
But Kiki Littlestar chose to spend nine months birthing something else: a dedicated women-only workspace and social club called the Perlene.
That timespan was an intentional part of its femininity, which also includes pink, fluffy pillows on white leather couches and fresh bouquets lining long tables.
Littlestar came up with the idea of creating a women's space last March. As a life coach, she often heard from her female clients about having a lack of career support and workspaces. As Trump's popularity grew, she felt inspired to do something to make the world a little bit better.
She hoped that when she opened the space at 1910 SE 11th Ave., she'd be celebrating the first female president.
That's not what happened.
"On Nov. 9, everything changed. It went from being, like, 'Yay, us' to 'We have work to do.' It became the feminist fortress, the safe space to come for even an hour at a time to be living outside of the patriarchy," she says.
At the Perlene, you can bring your laptop and work at a tall table while sipping on coffee from an exquisite porcelain tea cup, meet with clients, network with other businesswomen, take workshops and classes, stop by to freshen up for a date, or simply sit and talk while drinking a glass of wine.
"What we really need is a physical space to be together, because magic happens when women are together in a room," she says. "Deals have been done in backrooms by men for centuries. This feels a little bit like our backroom."
Except that the Perlene offers the most beautiful backroom you've ever seen. It's like an 8-year-old's dream dollhouse come to life—except that instead of Barbies, it's filled with strong, career-oriented women plus tiny dogs running around.
White twinkle lights and crystal lamps shine on plush couches with pink, fluffy, glittery pillows. Upcoming classes cover the chalkboards: a sign-making party for the Women's March, a goal-setting class and Crafty Bitches on Wednesday night.
Littlestar describes the space as being "like your home, if it was beautiful all the time."
There are plenty of online groups and meetups for women, but Perlene thinks there's no substitute for a physical space. For your $50 monthly membership, you get a whole slew of treats, like drinks, snacks, classes, workshops, a feminist library (stocked with everything from Wild to Ruth Reichl), parties, and a network of female friends. Mostly, you get a place to be outside the patriarchy, even if only briefly.
"Everything inside these four walls, everything is owned by women, run by women. It's where you get to recharge before you have to take on the world again."
1. Portland Is Telling Donald Trump That He Won't Get Away With This
2. We're Rich! Portland Has The Nation's Fastest Growing GDP
3. Here's How Far Portlanders Have Ridden in the First Six Months of BikeTown
4. We're Very Happy That Portland Bartenders Can Finally Drink on The Job.
5. When the Snow Hit, Portlanders Saved Lives By Volunteering at Homeless Shelters
6. At Long Last, Portland Has The Kinky Coffee Shop It's Needed
7. A Selected List of All Portland's Recent Number 1 Rankings
8. Move Over PCT: You'll Soon Be Able to Mountain Bike From Washington to California
9. Oregon Has The Nation's Cheapest Weed. Thank God.
10. This is the Best Ski Season Mount Hood Has Had Since Obama Was a Senator
11. Nobody Snowdays Harder Than Portland
12. Portland Finally Has Architecture Worth Arguing About
13. Check Out This Crazy New Recording Studio in a Former Library in Deep Southeast
14. Weed Delivery Will Begin in Portland Any Day Now
15. In Portland, You Never, Ever Need To Call Domino's
16. Portland Is Home to the Most Liberal College in America. No, Not That One.
17. There's A Forgotten Wonder In Oregon City. It'll Soon Be Revealed
18. Portland's Blazers Bootleg T-Shirts Are Lit
19. Portland is Metal AF
20. ILOVEMAKONNEN Moved To Portland. No, For Real
21. Sorry, Donald, We Won't Help You Deport Our Neighbors.
22. Portland Now Has a Patriarchy-Free Social Club and Workspace
23. Oregon is the New Truffle King of the World
24. Check Out These Photos of the Winter Light Festival
25. In Portland, You Can See Every Movie Nominated For an Oscar in the Theater
26. Portland Art Museum is Tapping into the Legacy of Arguably Oregon's Greatest Artist
27. Yes, Portland Has More Pinball Machines Than New York and Los Angeles
28. Portland Has Vegan Everything. A Selected List.
29. In Portland, Dive Bars Never Really Die
Comments