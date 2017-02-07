And did you want to go to the Matador? Well, almost the entire decor of that illustrious West Burnside dive is preserved inside the apartment of Portlander Nicholas Burgess, almost directly upstairs, including a 40-by-20-inch segment of the bartop and the tavern's iconic neon signage. "Once I hung up the neon," he recalls, "I started thinking, 'It's already taking up most of my living room. I might as well just finish and turn the place into a bar.'"