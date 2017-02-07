Granted, it wasn't necessarily the rap scene that drew him here. He liked the proximity to nature, the plethora of vegan restaurants and the dog-friendly environment. And also the marijuana laws. In terms of music, he expected to discover a bunch of new punk bands. Once he started going out, though, he had his ears perked in ways he didn't expect. He attended the Thesis, the monthly hip-hop showcase at Kelly's Olympian, and got turned on to emerging acts like the Last Artful Dodgr and soul singer Blossom.