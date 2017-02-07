Marijuana delivery has always been as integral to the pot-smoking experience as burritos. Now, you no longer have to smoke out the weird dealer who made a house call.
Portland, weed delivery is now legal!
In December, the City Council quietly voted to add a new license category to include retail couriers. These marijuana courier businesses are delivery-only for both recreational and medical customers. They're not allowed to sell from a storefront and can only take orders from 8 am to 8 pm, and can't deliver after 9 pm.
In documents, the proposed code amendment says the license will "allow market entry for small business entrepreneurs."
This isn't an entrepreneur comparable to that frat dude who airbrushes T-shirts at the mall. The business requires a long process with overhead—$3,500 for the license and another $750 for the application, which can take months to get approved.
Oregon's stringent marijuana laws make us lose out on some of the cooler aspects of legal weed.
In Washington, you can smoke at hotels that allow it. Colorado is currently developing the first-ever permits for areas where smoking in public is allowed. In both states, dispensaries can stay open until midnight, and their edibles have a higher potency limit.
But on delivery, Oregon is leading the charge. Neither Washington nor Colorado allow it, and neither has the late-night pizza to match.
