"We have the Pacific Crest Trail, which is amazing and aspirational," says Harry Dalgaard, one of the leaders behind the project at Travel Oregon. "But we realize there's a significant dearth of long-distance mountain-biking opportunities in Oregon. We started looking at this route, and we realized that the [Southern Oregon] Fremont National Recreation Trail is over 100 miles long. How can we link that with other trail systems to provide this cool, iconic single-track experience? We started looking at other national forests, and stumbled upon a route that was 650 miles long in five national forests."