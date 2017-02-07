The first thing anybody noticed about the two biggest demonstrations in the streets of Portland during President Donald Trump's inauguration weekend were the contrasts. The first, on Jan. 20, began at dusk, was immediately confronted by a militarized Portland Police Bureau, and ended in pepper gas and screams. The second—the Women's March on Portland held Jan. 21—was a joyous daylight parade, sanctioned by city officials and embraced (sometimes literally) by cops, and felt less like a protest than a progressive party. In the hours that followed, observers, including this newspaper, would try to define the events by those differences.